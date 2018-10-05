Report: Jose Mourinho to Be Sacked by Manchester United After Newcastle Match

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Manchester United will reportedly sack Jose Mourinho after Saturday's Premier League fixture against Newcastle United at Old Trafford regardless of the result.

According to David McDonnell at the Mirror, the Red Devils board has lost confidence in the Portuguese, who has "reached the point of no return" at Old Trafford.

United have made their worst start to a season in 29 years under Mourinho, and former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is the favourite to take over, per the report.

