Report: Le'Veon Bell Offered 3-Year, $47M Contract from Steelers in Summer

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly made a significant last-ditch effort to sign Le'Veon Bell to a long-term contract before their negotiating window closed in July.

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the Steelers' offer to Bell included $47 million over three years with a $10 million roster bonus that would have been paid out soon after signing the deal.

After placing the franchise tag on Bell in March, the Steelers continued to negotiate with their All-Pro running back to satisfy his desire for a multi-year contract.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported in July that Pittsburgh made an offer to Bell worth up to $70 million over five years and included more than $30 million over the first two years.

Adisa Bakari, Bell's agent, told Sirius XM NFL Radio (h/t Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper) on July 17 that the guaranteed money in the Steelers' offer was a sticking point:

"No matter what that final number was and I am certainly not saying that what has been reported is accurate because it's not, quite frankly—the most important element of it is the guarantee. You couple that with the traditional way in which Pittsburgh does its deals, which, at the end of the day, nothing's guaranteed after the first year."

Bell has yet to sign the one-year franchise tender worth $14.54 million. Per ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler, the 26-year-old is expected to report to the Steelers at some point between the team's bye in Week 7 and Week 8.

Since the start of 2014, Bell has had at least 1,200 rushing yards and 600 receiving yards in three seasons.