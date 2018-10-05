Lorenzen Wright's Ex-Wife Found Competent to Stand Trial for His Murder

Uncredited/Associated Press

Sherra Wright, the ex-wife of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright, has been found mentally competent to stand trial for the murder of her slain ex-husband, according to the Associated Press.

Per the AP report, Shelby County Criminal Court judge Lee Coffee announced on Friday he was told by Dr. Wyatt Nichols that Wright can "advise her lawyers and help with her defense."

Adrian Sanz of the AP reported in May that Sherra Wright and Billy Turner face charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in the 2010 killing of the ex-NBA player, which was allegedly committed to obtain insurance money. Sherra reportedly received $1 million from Lorenzen's life insurance policy after his death.

Both Wright and Turner have pleaded not guilty.

If convicted, Sherra Wright—who was arrested in December 2017—faces up to life in prison plus 50 years. A Tennessee judge issued a $20 million bond for Wright in May.

Lorenzen Wright, who spent 13 seasons in the NBA, was reported missing in July 2010, and his body was found 10 days later in a field in Memphis, Tennessee. Wright's body was shot multiple times. Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times reported there were at least five bullet holes found on the body, which was so badly decomposed the coroner required dental records to identify it as Wright's.



He was 34 at the time of his death.