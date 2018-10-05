Duquesne Football Player Marquis Brown Dies After Jumping from 16th-Floor Window

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 5, 2018

MADISON, WI - AUGUST 31: A detail view of footballs on the field before the game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Camp Randall Stadium on August 31, 2018 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Duquesne University president Ken Gormley announced Friday that Marquis Brown, a member of the school's football team, died Thursday night after jumping from a 16th-floor window on campus.

"A Memorial Service for Marquis is being planned on campus, likely on Sunday evening," Gormley said. "Further information will be sent to you as it is available. Please join me in praying for Marquis, his family, and his many friends and teammates during this time of great sadness for the entire campus community. May he rest in peace."

Pittsburgh Police issued a statement noting Brown jumped from the window after campus police officers had arrived on the scene. He was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.

No further information about the situation was immediately released.

Brown, a Washington, D.C. native who attended DeMatha Catholic High School in Maryland, was listed on the Dukes' official roster as a sophomore running back. After not appearing in any games during the 2017 season, he tallied three carries for seven yards in his first game this year against Lock Haven on Sept. 1.

Gormley said Brown's family has been informed and are "coping with this tragedy" after arriving on campus. The school is also providing counselors for students and staff members.

Related

    Justin Herbert Is QB1, but Will He Declare?

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Justin Herbert Is QB1, but Will He Declare?

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Expert Predictions for Week 6 🔮

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Expert Predictions for Week 6 🔮

    Bleacher Report College Football Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    CFB's Oldest Player Has NFL Dreams

    College Football logo
    College Football

    CFB's Oldest Player Has NFL Dreams

    Adam Kramer
    via Bleacher Report

    Ex-Teammate Arrested in the Death of Rice Football Player

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Ex-Teammate Arrested in the Death of Rice Football Player

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report