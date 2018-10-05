Duquesne Football Player Marquis Brown Dies After Jumping from 16th-Floor Window

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Duquesne University president Ken Gormley announced Friday that Marquis Brown, a member of the school's football team, died Thursday night after jumping from a 16th-floor window on campus.

"A Memorial Service for Marquis is being planned on campus, likely on Sunday evening," Gormley said. "Further information will be sent to you as it is available. Please join me in praying for Marquis, his family, and his many friends and teammates during this time of great sadness for the entire campus community. May he rest in peace."

Pittsburgh Police issued a statement noting Brown jumped from the window after campus police officers had arrived on the scene. He was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.

No further information about the situation was immediately released.

Brown, a Washington, D.C. native who attended DeMatha Catholic High School in Maryland, was listed on the Dukes' official roster as a sophomore running back. After not appearing in any games during the 2017 season, he tallied three carries for seven yards in his first game this year against Lock Haven on Sept. 1.

Gormley said Brown's family has been informed and are "coping with this tragedy" after arriving on campus. The school is also providing counselors for students and staff members.