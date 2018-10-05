NHLPA Files Appeal on Behalf of Capitals' Tom Wilson over 20-Game Suspension

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The NHL Players' Association filed an appeal on behalf of Washington Capitals winger Tom Wilson on Friday.

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), Wilson is appealing the 20-game suspension he was dealt by the NHL for an illegal check to the head on St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist in the Caps' preseason finale.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman will hear the appeal on a yet-to-be-determined date.

Wilson has already sat out a season-opening 7-0 win over the Boston Bruins and Thursday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The 24-year-old forward is considered a repeat offender by the NHL since he has been suspended four times dating back to last season.

That included a three-game suspension during last season's playoffs for an illegal check on Pens forward Zach Aston-Reese.

If the NHL upholds Wilson's 20-game suspension, he will lose a total of $1.26 million in salary after signing a six-year contract extension worth $31 million in July.

Wilson is a sixth-year NHL player who is coming off his most productive season, as he registered 14 goals and 21 assists for 35 points during the 2017-18 regular season, adding 15 points in 21 playoff games en route to Washington winning the Stanley Cup.

He was also second in the NHL last season with 187 penalty minutes.

If Wilson's suspension is upheld, he will be eligible to return Nov. 21 when the Capitals host the Chicago Blackhawks.