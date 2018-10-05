Report: Bayern Munich Ready to Offer €60m for Roma Winger Cengiz Under

VINCENZO PINTO/Getty Images

Bayern Munich are reportedly preparing a €60 million offer for talented Roma attacker Cengiz Under, with Arsenal and Manchester City also monitoring developments.

Calciomercato's Francesco Balzani reported the Bundesliga champions are ready to make their move for the Turkey international next summer.

The 21-year-old winger joined the Serie A giants from Turkish outfit Basaksehir in 2017 and has established himself as a starter after scoring seven goals last season in Italy.

