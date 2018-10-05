Report: Bayern Munich Ready to Offer €60m for Roma Winger Cengiz Under

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistOctober 5, 2018

AS Rome's Turkish forward Cengiz Under celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Champions League group G football match between AS Roma and FC Viktoria Plzen on October 2, 2018 at the Olympic stadium in Rome. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP) (Photo credit should read VINCENZO PINTO/AFP/Getty Images)
VINCENZO PINTO/Getty Images

Bayern Munich are reportedly preparing a €60 million offer for talented Roma attacker Cengiz Under, with Arsenal and Manchester City also monitoring developments. 

Calciomercato's Francesco Balzani reported the Bundesliga champions are ready to make their move for the Turkey international next summer.

The 21-year-old winger joined the Serie A giants from Turkish outfit Basaksehir in 2017 and has established himself as a starter after scoring seven goals last season in Italy.

                

