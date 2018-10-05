Barcelona Interested in Napoli Defender Kalidou Koulibaly, Says Former Agent

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Barcelona are interested in Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, the defender's former agent Bruno Satin has told Radio CRC (h/t Football Italia).

"Are Barcelona interested in Koulibaly? Everyone saw how good he was on Wednesday. Kalidou can play for any team in the world, be it Barcelona, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich. He recently renewed his contract, but we’re seeing that Pique isn’t going through a good spell at Barcelona.

"Does [Barcelona scout Ariedo Braida] like Koulibaly? Yes, for sure. We talked about him on Wednesday at the San Paolo. After that, there are other factors that need to be addressed."

Braida watched Koulibaly in UEFA Champions League action for Napoli against Liverpool on Wednesday, according to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Naveen Ullal at Sport Witness).

Koulibaly enjoyed an impressive showing against the Reds. He helped keep their feared attack of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane quiet. Liverpool did not manage a shot on target during the match:

Goal's Carlo Garganese said he's good enough for any team in Europe:

Koulibaly attracted interest over the summer. Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis told Radio Kiss Kiss (h/t Football Italia), he turned down a €100 million (£87 million) bid from a Premier League club for the defender.

The Senegal international subsequently signed a new-five year deal with Carlo Ancelotti's side in September, keeping him at the club until 2023.

Barcelona also invested in their defence over the summer. They brought in French defender Clement Lenglet from Sevilla. He joins Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti and Thomas Vermaelen as the club's centre-backs.

Yet the club may be considering further defensive additions as Pique will turn 32 in February and Vermaelen will celebrate his 33rd birthday in November.

Pique has endured a tough spell recently with Barcelona. He made errors which cost Barcelona goals against Leganes and Athletic Bilbao in La Liga.

Spanish football journalist David Cartlidge highlighted a big weakness:

If Barcelona are interested in signing Koulibaly they will not find it an easy process. Napoli have secured his long-term future and De Laurentiis is a notoriously tough negotiator:

Barcelona may also find it a tough deal to afford financially having spent heavily in the last three transfer windows on players including Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho, Lenglet, Malcom and Arthur.