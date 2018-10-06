Valencia vs. Barcelona: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Barcelona will be out to end a three-match winless run in La Liga on Sunday when they face Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium.

The Spanish champions did taste victory on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League. They beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 at Wembley Stadium in an entertaining game.

Valencia have had a tough start to the season and have managed just one La Liga win so far. Marcelino's side were also in European action in midweek, they drew 0-0 with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Date: Sunday, October 7

Time: 7:45 p.m. (BST), 2:45 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: Eleven Sports 1 (UK), beIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Eleven Sports (UK), beIN Sports Connect (U.S.)

Odds courtesy of OddsShark

Valencia win (15/4)

Draw (16/5)

Barcelona win (67/100)

Selection Headache for Valverde

TF-Images/Getty Images

Valverde has plenty of thinking to do ahead of Sunday's match. The manager handed summer signing Arthur a first Champions League start against Spurs, and he produced an impressive performance in midfield.

The Barcelona boss must decide to whether to keep faith with the Brazilian or bring Ousmane Dembele back into the starting lineup.

Barcelona looked far more balanced with Arthur in the squad. The 22-year-old played in central midfield which allowed Philippe Coutinho freedom on the left wing to link up with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

Left-back Jordi Alba was also give plenty of space to attack down the flanks and came up with three assists in an impressive win.

Football writer Simon Harrison explained why Arthur may become crucial to Barca:

Dembele offers a different threat altogether and has five goals already this season. He is two-footed, quick and loves to dribble but has been guilty of giving the ball away too easily at times.

Valverde got his team selection spot on against Spurs. The pressure will be on to get it right again for Valencia and get his side back on track in La Liga.

Valencia Defence Set For Toughest Test Of All

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Valencia will provide a tough test at home despite a curious start to the season. Marcelino's men have drawn five out seven La Liga games, although they did get their first win in their last league match at Real Sociedad.

They will also have to find a way of stopping Messi who was in sublime form against Spurs. The Barcelona captain had a hand in the first two goals, hit the post twice and then helped himself to a double:

Despite their results Valencia's defensive record is strong. They have conceded just six goals in La Liga and have kept clean sheets in three of their last four matches.

Valencia also have players who can trouble a Barcelona defence which has looked vulnerable to pace this season and has conceded seven goals in their last four outings.

Rodrigo Moreno, Michy Batshuayi and Goncalo Guedes are all quick and could give the champions plenty of problems on Sunday night.