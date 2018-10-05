Gisele Bundchen Details Playing Dodgeball with Tom Brady's Family: I Was Scared!

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will go down as arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history, and perhaps that's partly because he was raised in a competitive family.

Brady's wife, model Gisele Bundchen, recently went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and revealed that she was "scared" when she played dodgeball with Brady's family:

TMZ posted extended footage of a Brady dodgeball game back in July:

It doesn't appear to be quite as brutal as a Billy Madison game, but playing dodgeball against a future NFL Hall of Famer and softball players can't be easy. Fortunately, though, Bundchen is a good sport and says it was still "pretty fun."