Gisele Bundchen Details Playing Dodgeball with Tom Brady's Family: I Was Scared!

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistOctober 5, 2018

FILE - In this May 1, 2017, file photo, Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady attend an event at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. An exclusive club in the tony town where Brady and Bundchen live has finally admitted the celebrity couple. Brady and Bundchen own a multimillion-dollar mansion next door. But their application languished for two years while other members debated whether they might be a little too high-profile for the privacy-minded club founded in 1882 on Chestnut Hill. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Charles Sykes/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will go down as arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history, and perhaps that's partly because he was raised in a competitive family. 

Brady's wife, model Gisele Bundchen, recently went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and revealed that she was "scared" when she played dodgeball with Brady's family:

TMZ posted extended footage of a Brady dodgeball game back in July:

It doesn't appear to be quite as brutal as a Billy Madison game, but playing dodgeball against a future NFL Hall of Famer and softball players can't be easy. Fortunately, though, Bundchen is a good sport and says it was still "pretty fun."

