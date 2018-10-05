Nate Diaz Says He Hopes Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov Both Lose Fight

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

If Nate Diaz has it his way, neither Conor McGregor nor Khabib Nurmagomedov will walk away victorious at this weekend's UFC 229 event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He is hoping both fighters add a loss to their respective resumes.

"I ain't pulling for nobody," Diaz recently told TMZ Sports in an NSFW video. "Double knockout as far as I'm concerned."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.