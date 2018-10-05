Cristiano Ronaldo 'Fine' Amid Rape Allegations, Says Juventus' Max Allegri

Luca Bruno/Associated Press

Cristiano Ronaldo is "fine" and his "professionalism is not in doubt" amid allegations he raped a woman in Las Vegas in 2009, according to Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri.

On Monday, Las Vegas police reopened an investigation into an allegation made by American woman Kathryn Mayorga that Ronaldo raped her in a hotel room nine years ago, which he denies.

Per Calciomercato.com's Lorenzo Bettoni, Allegri said in a press conference on Friday:

"Cristiano is fine. What I can say is that in his 15 years of career he has always distinguished himself for his professionalism inside and outside the pitch. He is a guy that has always been involved in social activities.

"His professionalism can't be put in doubt. Cristiano has no problems, yesterday he finished the training with [Mario] Mandzukic, [Moise] Kean and [Joao] Cancelo and, I repeat, his professionalism is not in doubt."

He added: "Juventus have to protect Ronaldo, but he is focused on the pitch. Cristiano is ready to play and do well tomorrow."

