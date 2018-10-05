Didier Deschamps Says It's 'Much Too Soon' for Adrien Rabiot's France Recall

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

France manager Didier Deschamps has said it's "much too soon" to talk about bringing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot back into the fold after he rejected a spot on the squad's 2018 FIFA World Cup standby list.

Rabiot has been a key figure in PSG's perfect start to the Ligue 1 campaign and started all 10 matches this season.

However, he didn't want to be a reserve for Deschamps ahead of their World Cup triumph in Russia, and the boss told L'Equipe (h/t ESPN's Ian Holyman) there won't be a recall in the near future:

"It's much too soon to recall Adrien Rabiot given his attitude in relation to this shirt. There's no sense in recalling him, it's still much too soon, even if I'm not taking a radical position, as I have already said. With regard to the squad and what the shirt represents, it's not the time."

Rabiot's name was noticeably absent from Deschamps' most recent squad after he named the players set to face Iceland in a friendly later this month before a meeting with Germany in the UEFA Nations League.

The 23-year-old has earned six senior caps for his country to date but may be prevented from increasing that number while Deschamps is in charge; the World Cup-winning manager's contract expires in 2020.

Journalist Tom Coast said any omission is the playmaker's own fault:

It's difficult to argue given Rabiot spurned the opportunity to even be available to play a part in their now historic World Cup campaign. As fate would have it, the 23-man squad didn't require the use of any standby players, but his refusal still sent a clear message as to how he prioritises his international duties.

French football writer Jeremy Smith appeared to offer a small glimmer of hope, though, as he mentioned Deschamps' decision didn't appear finite:

Rabiot's performances for PSG this season have been indicative of the impact he can have in a top midfield. Following the departures of some experienced stars and with Marco Verratti missing at times, he's helped run their engine room in what's been his most prominent campaign yet at the Parc des Princes.

The player's attitude has always presented something of a poisoned chalice for an obviously gifted player. His deal at PSG expires in the summer—it's not the first time he's run down his deal—and beIN Sports (h/t MailOnline's Amitai Winehouse) reported a third extension offer has recently been turned down.

Of course, it's perfectly acceptable for a player to do so should they wish to leave. But what it says about Rabiot is how he values his own talent, and journalist Mootaz Chehadeprovided further details to suggest he rates himself highly:

Deschamps has felt that confidence firsthand and seemingly isn't eager to get further acquainted, and Rabiot's international career remains paused for the time being.