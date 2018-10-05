Maurizio Sarri Hoping for Alvaro Morata 'Restart' at Chelsea After Vidi Winner

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is hoping Alvaro Morata can "restart" his season after he scored the decisive goal in the Blues' 1-0 win over Hungarian side Vidi on Thursday.

The Spaniard scored his second goal of the season in the UEFA Europa League clash, and Sarri wants him to build on it.

Per the Mirror's Alex Richards, he said:

"It's very important for him to score. He played a very good match. I think Alvaro can restart from this performance.

"At the moment we have Alvaro and [Olivier] Giroud but we have to play every three days for a long time. And so [Morata] is a very important player for us, for our season."

Morata swept home a flick from Willian in the 70th minute to hand Chelsea the win at Stamford Bridge, but the Blues would have been out of sight long before that had the striker taken his chances.

The 25-year-old squandered several opportunities before he eventually found the net, including a gilt-edged chance when he failed to even hit the target when one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

ESPN FC's Liam Twomey saw a player completely devoid of confidence:

His shooting stats across his two Europa League appearances doesn't make for encouraging reading:

He may yet turn things around at Stamford Bridge, though.

Morata contributed 15 goals and six assists in his first season at the club. While Chelsea will hope for more from a player leading their line, it's important to remember he joined in what was a difficult campaign for the whole team under Antonio Conte, and he also spent much of his time playing with a back injury.

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella hasn't given up on him yet:

Morata has never been an especially prolific goalscorer, but he did manage to bag 20 goals for Real Madrid the year before he joined Chelsea despite playing a back-up role.

Confidence in football can be something of a catch-22—strikers tend to derive confidence from scoring goals, but they often need it to score them in the first place.

It will ultimately come down to Morata as to whether he can rebuild himself to the point of being a valuable asset to Chelsea on a consistent basis, but Sarri and his team-mates need to do everything in their power to help him do so.