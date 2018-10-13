WWE Hot Take of the Week: Rousey vs. Bella Is a Setback for Women's Evolution

Credit: WWE.com

Welcome to another Hot Take, where no complaints are off limits. And even when WWE has the best intentions, there are still elements to nitpick and expose.

Such is the case with WWE Evolution, which is a big step for the women's division and a great indicator of the future of the business. Oct. 28's pay-per-view an acknowledgement that the female Superstars are deserving of more.

There isn't anything to criticize about that as a whole, but when you start looking at how WWE is crafting the card for this event, it opens up a different can of worms.

Ideally, this event should be a showcase of the best and brightest WWE has to offer so that it comes off as the WrestleMania for women. It should prove the doubters wrong and from start to finish. This pay-per-view should be one of the best of the year.

But if that's the case, why is Ronda Rousey defending the Raw Women's Championship against Nikki Bella?

This was rumored for a while, and when the tag team match at Super Show-Down was booked, it seemed like WWE was heading in this direction. Receiving confirmation of it Monday was less than surprising.

Seeing it coming from a mile away doesn't mean it's any less irksome, though.

But let's play devil's advocate and approach this from a more optimistic perspective before picking it apart.

WWE is doing this match for a few reasons, not the least of which being how Nikki is one of the most popular women on the roster. Having her face Rousey is something that will get some headlines because there is a crossover appeal. More sports-oriented news platforms will focus on Rousey's background, and more pop culture and entertainment outlets cover Bella.

Sometimes, WWE plays the media coverage game more than anything else just to get some eyes on the product outside of the diehard fans who will be paying attention regardless of what's going on.

On paper, that's a high-profile match: a reality TV star against the former queen of MMA. But once the bell rings, this could blow up in their faces as something that does more harm than good.

This event will already have some detractors looking for anything to tear into. There are people who simply don't agree with the decision to give more time to the women, including a feeling that the in-ring quality just doesn't match that produced by the men.

Rousey is a natural athlete and has impressed quite a bit with her relatively few in-ring performances, but she's still pretty new to this, and her style doesn't work well with everybody. She's done well with short matches wherein she's dominated, but some things still aren't smooth with her work.

She works best when she's with someone who can help put the match together and dictate the flow of things, which has never been one of Nikki's strengths.

Bella has improved since her debut in 2008 and has even made it clear that she's gifted in some ways that twin sister Brie continues to struggle with, but Nikki has never been a ring general who can bring down the house with any opponent. So having her be the veteran to work opposite Rousey isn't a guaranteed recipe for success.

There is a solid chance these opponents don't mesh and that their chemistry is so off that this match comes off clumsy, with enough botches to shine a light on how sloppy things can be when half of the equation has prioritized focusing on other aspects of stardom.

Nikki is a model and a reality TV star with a clothing brand and a wine company. She isn't cut from the same cloth as Rousey, so their approach to this match will differ. As an entertainer, Nikki will look to impress the audience with story and drama, while Rousey, as a sportswoman, will likely instinctively use athleticism as the foundation to build from.

For argument's sake, that may be a perfect balance and lead to a healthy mix. But if they don't blend like chocolate and peanut butter, those styles will clash and result in both aspects being half-realized, with neither side coming off successful.

Even if luck is on their side and the end result is fine enough, leading up to this will still be a struggle, as there is an atmosphere surrounding the feud that invites comparisons between their backgrounds.

Rousey's go-to insult for promos will be to call out how much better she is as a fighter, whereas Nikki is the product of the Divas era. Since The Bella Twins are the heels in this feud, that invites audiences to look down upon that era even more than they already do.

This is something that the women's evolution is grappling with; there is a debate among the WWE Universe about whether it's fair to criticize the Divas era for how bad it was in comparison to the better in-ring action and more serious tone of today or whether more respect should be given to the women who went through that period and tried to change things for the better.

It often painted the Divas were models who couldn't wrestle and had little to no credibility or purpose, which isn't a healthy attitude. If The Bella Twins go through this feud as the heels who are representing that era and they're made to look like fools, it will give validation to that outlook.

Then again, if Nikki tears apart Rousey and puts up a good fight, it could spark an argument that Rousey looks less credible for not being able to record an easy win.

One way or another, WWE is in a bind. If the marketing team acts like Nikki is a legend and a master between the ropes, it would be laughable. But if she is advertised as being a non-athlete, it doesn't make Rousey look good and feeds into the impression that we aren't fully separated from the women's division of the mid-2000s.

The profit for this is dependent upon people caring enough about their popularity more than their in-ring potential, which flies in the face of what everyone has been trying to accomplish.

Since the point of this event is to eliminate those doubts, which have plagued the division for so many years, a slip-up like that isn't something WWE can afford.

Thankfully, there will be plenty of other women on the card who will seek to offset any damage this feud could do and be a better example of what the true evolution of women's wrestling is and can be.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will be on a mission to prove how things have changed by electrifying the crowd with their Last Woman Standing match. The final of the Mae Young Classic isn't as big of a deal as the Raw Women's Championship contest, but it will be more beneficial to the cause.

It's a shame that Rousey and Bella could well be the faces of this card more than anyone else but will concurrently be the least likely to advance the perception of women's wrestling to those who aren't on board.

Let's hope that this feud doesn't take the low roads, that the match ends up being much better than it seems it will be and that the rest of the card can make up for any shortcomings here. That would help Evolution go down as a big hit and not a setback for this next chapter in WWE history.

