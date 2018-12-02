Trae Waynes Diagnosed with Concussion, Won't Return vs. Patriots

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes suffered a concussion in Sunday's game against the New England Patriots and has been ruled out of the game, the team announced.

Waynes, 26, had already left early in two different games this season because of injuries. A knee issue led to an exit in Week 1, while his Week 4 game ended when he suffered a concussion.

This has been a disappointing change for a player who only missed two games in his first three years in the NFL.

The 2015 first-round pick has developed into a reliable player in the secondary over the past few seasons, setting up as the No. 2 option next to Xavier Rhodes. Last season, he ranked second on the team with 11 passes deflected to go with his two interceptions and 65 tackles.

He has been solid again in 2018 when he is on the field, even while the rest of the team struggles with consistency.

Unfortunately, the Vikings' once-impressive depth at cornerback has taken a hit. Rookie Mike Hughes has already been lost for the season and Rhodes has been dealing with a hamstring injury.

Mackensie Alexander and Marcus Sherels will have to be the next men up in the Minnesota secondary.