T.J. Yeldon's Fantasy Outlook vs. Texans with Injured Leonard Fournette out

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Leonard Fournette simply can't stay healthy.

According to 1010 XL's Hays Carlyon, the Jacksonville Jaguars running back was ruled out for the Jaguars' Week 7 showdown against the Houston Texans on Friday as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury.

As a result, the Jaguars will again rely on T.J. Yeldon as their lead back until the 2017 first-round pick is back on the field.

Based on recent results, Yeldon is a no-brainer starting fantasy option with an RB2 floor and a low-end RB1 ceiling.

With Fournette inactive in Weeks 2 and 3, Yeldon rushed 17 times for 102 yards, good for six yards a carry. His Week 3 production was also buttressed by six receptions for 46 yards.

The story was the same in Week 4. After Fournette exited the Jags' win over the New York Jets, Yeldon managed 18 carries for 52 yards and a touchdown along with three receptions for 48 yards and a score.

Yeldon added 18 more touches for 122 yards and a touchdown in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs, although he took a step back in Week 6 with 70 scrimmage yards in a blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

However, that lackluster figure was partially the product of a negative game script, one the Jaguars should avoid as they head back home for a meeting with Houston.

Free-agent signee Jamaal Charles figures to occupy change-of-pace duties after playing 35.4 percent of the Jaguars' offensive snaps (17 total) a week ago, but Yeldon is the clear lead dog in a run-first offense and should be installed as a set-and-forget starter after he was removed from the injury report Friday.