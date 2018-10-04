Ex-Louisville Assistants Accused of Making Payments to Multiple CBB Recruits

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

A pair of former Louisville assistant basketball coaches allegedly made payments to two recruits to guarantee their commitments to the program.

According to the Courier-Journal's Danielle Lerner, former associate head coach Kenny Johnson allegedly made a $1,300 payment to former Louisville recruit Brian Bowen's father, while former assistant coach Jordan Fair is accused of making a $900 payment to an unnamed recruit.



The allegations were levied on the same day Bowen's father appeared in court and told federal prosecutors his son was offered substantial monetary benefits by a handful of schools during the recruitment process through sports agent Christian Dawkins.

According to ESPN.com's Jeff Borzello, Brian Bowen Sr. said the University of Arizona offered his son $50,000, Oklahoma State offered $150,000, including $8,000 for a car and money for a house, and the University of Texas offered to help him with housing. Bowen Sr. also stated Creighton offered $100,000 and a "good job."

Bowen, a 247Sports 5-star recruit, committed to Louisville. According to Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel, Bowen's father testified Adidas increased its offer to $100,000 to secure his son's commitment to the Cardinals "because that is how much Billy Preston got to go to Kansas."

Bowen Sr. agreed to testify in exchange for immunity, according to Lerner.

Bowen, who did not play a game for Louisville, went undrafted in June after foregoing the remainder of his collegiate eligibility.

In August, he agreed to a contract to play with the Sydney Kings as part of the National Basketball League's Next Stars program in Australia.