Zlatan Ibrahimovic on AC Milan Rumors: 'The Whole World Wants Me'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2018

LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts to a missed shot during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Minnesota United on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

There recently has been buzz that Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be on the move back to AC Milan, and, of course, the LA Galaxy star is not surprised that a team is interested in him—because he believes every club would love to have him.

"There is always rumors," Ibrahimovic told TMZ Sports recently. "The whole world wants me. It's OK."

Classic Ibra.

Don't forget, this is the same player who announced his decision to come to Los Angeles in a legendary way:

Ibrahimovic signed with the Galaxy in March and has 20 goals and nine assists in 24 games in his first Major League Soccer season. The Galaxy are 12-11-8 on the year and are in seventh place in the Western Conference; the top six make the playoffs.

According to Sports Illustrated, Ibrahimovic's contract with Los Angeles runs through the 2019 season.

