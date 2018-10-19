Colts Optimistic Andrew Luck's Top WR T.Y. Hilton Will Return from Injury Week 7

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich is optimistic wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will be able to return from his hamstring injury for Week 7's contest against the Buffalo Bills.



Earlier this week, Hilton made it clear, per the team's official website, that he is doing everything he can to put himself in position to suit up against the Bills. "Must-win game," he said. "So I've got to be out there."

He has been out since Week 4, when he hauled in four catches for 115 yards against the Houston Texans on Sept. 30.

Hilton has missed time this season with injuries to his chest and hamstring, but he has been durable throughout his career and played at least 15 games in each of his first six years in the league.

The Colts' passing attack is nowhere near as formidable without the top receiver on the field. He is a four-time Pro Bowler who entered the 2018 campaign with four seasons of more than 1,000 receiving yards on his resume.

He tallied 966 receiving yards and four touchdown catches last year and has 21 catches for 294 yards and two touchdowns so far in 2018.

While the Colts don't have another wide receiver on the roster who can realistically be expected to replicate Hilton's consistent production, quarterback Andrew Luck does have other options when he drops back to throw.

If Hilton is unable to go, look for receiver Chester Rogers and tight end Eric Ebron remain involved in the aerial attack. Running back Nyheim Hines has also been a receiving threat this year.