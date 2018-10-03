T.Y. Hilton Will Not Play vs. Patriots Due to Chest, Hamstring Injuries

AJ Mast/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts announced Wednesday that wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has been ruled out of Sunday's matchup against the New England Patriots due to chest and hamstring injuries.

Head coach Frank Reich spoke about Hilton's injury on Tuesday:

"It impacts us losing a great player in T.Y. But as far as gameplanning, we have a lot of confidence in the next guy up. I think that showed this past week when T.Y. went out. We still were able to move the ball well credit to the guys and really the offense. Andrew did a phenomenal job of creating plays and getting the ball to those players.

"We will miss T.Y. but at the same time you have to have the next man up mentality."

Hilton suffered the chest injury early in Sunday's 37-34 overtime loss to the Houston Texans, though he was able to return and catch four passes for 115 yards. He injured his hamstring in the fourth quarter, however, ending his game.

His absence is a major loss for the 1-3 Colts. Hilton is second on the team in receptions (21), first in targets (38), first in receiving yards (294) and tied for second in receiving touchdowns (two).

With Hilton out of action, Andrew Luck will have to turn wideouts Ryan Grant and Chester Rogers and tight end Eric Ebron. It's a group that star quarterback has faith in, though he also noted that improvement is needed across the board after Sunday's loss.

"They go out and prepare well and when their number's called, they make the most of the opportunity," he said Tuesday, per Mike Chappell of CBS 4 Indy. "Those guys make me look good. They made the quarterback look good. By no means were we perfect. By no means were we sharp enough."

"But the fight that they showed and fighting for that extra yard, that extra inch, making some really tough plays against man coverage (and) long game," he continued. "The fight, proud of it, but it's to be expected. That is who we are as a locker room."

They'll need that fight against a Patriots team that appeared to find its footing this season in a 38-7 drubbing of the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. But without Hilton, they'll be fighting even more of an uphill battle.