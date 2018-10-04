Nike 'Deeply Concerned' by 'Disturbing' Cristiano Ronaldo Rape Allegation

Luca Bruno/Associated Press

Nike is reportedly "deeply concerned" with rape allegations against Juventus and Portugal soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rob Harris of the Associated Press reported as much, noting the apparel company called the allegations "disturbing."

This comes after Barry Hatton of the Associated Press reported Ronaldo was left off Portugal's national soccer team for upcoming matches after Kathryn Mayorga's 2009 rape allegations resurfaced.

