Nike 'Deeply Concerned' by 'Disturbing' Cristiano Ronaldo Rape Allegation

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2018

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina sit in the stands prior to the Champions League, group H soccer match between Juventus and Young Boys, at the Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Luca Bruno/Associated Press

Nike is reportedly "deeply concerned" with rape allegations against Juventus and Portugal soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rob Harris of the Associated Press reported as much, noting the apparel company called the allegations "disturbing."

This comes after Barry Hatton of the Associated Press reported Ronaldo was left off Portugal's national soccer team for upcoming matches after Kathryn Mayorga's 2009 rape allegations resurfaced.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

