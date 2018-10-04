Didier Deschamps 'Not Worried' About Paul Pogba's Manchester United Form

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

France manager Didier Deschamps has said he has no concerns about Paul Pogba's form at Manchester United or his relationship with Red Devils coach Jose Mourinho.

Pogba has been at the centre of scrutiny this season, with United recording no victories in their last four in all competitions and sitting in a disappointing 10th place in the Premier League.

World Cup winners France have a friendly against Iceland and a UEFA Nations League meeting with Germany coming up in the October international break, and the national team boss played down the recent drama surrounding his midfielder at Old Trafford.

Per Jamie Smith of Goal, Deschamps said on Thursday:

"I'm not worried at all and I'm not Jose Mourinho. I do not want to interfere in their affairs, everything is clear with Paul, you have to balance things out. The setting is different when they find themselves in the French team."

