Didier Deschamps 'Not Worried' About Paul Pogba's Manchester United Form

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2018

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 02: Paul Pogba of Manchester United takes a free kick during the Group H match of the UEFA Champions League between Manchester United and Valencia at Old Trafford on October 2, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

France manager Didier Deschamps has said he has no concerns about Paul Pogba's form at Manchester United or his relationship with Red Devils coach Jose Mourinho.

Pogba has been at the centre of scrutiny this season, with United recording no victories in their last four in all competitions and sitting in a disappointing 10th place in the Premier League.

World Cup winners France have a friendly against Iceland and a UEFA Nations League meeting with Germany coming up in the October international break, and the national team boss played down the recent drama surrounding his midfielder at Old Trafford.

Per Jamie Smith of Goal, Deschamps said on Thursday:

"I'm not worried at all and I'm not Jose Mourinho. I do not want to interfere in their affairs, everything is clear with Paul, you have to balance things out. The setting is different when they find themselves in the French team."

                               

