Robert Lewandowski 'Was Never the First Choice' for Real Madrid, Says Ex-Agent

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2018

Bayern Munich's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski gestures during the UEFA Champions League Group E football match between Bayern Munich and Ajax Amsterdam in Munich, southern Germany, on October 2, 2018. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images)
CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Cezary Kucharski, the former agent of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, has said the player was never a priority target for Real Madrid.

Speculation was rife throughout the summer that the European champions would look to sign the Poland international ahead of the current campaign. However, Kucharski, who parted company with the Bayern goal-getter in February this year, doesn't believe he was ever high on Madrid's list.

"For Real Madrid, Robert was never the first choice," he told Sport1 (h/t Chris Burton of Goal).

"I don't think he has to change clubs in order to achieve his dream of winning the Champions League," Kucharski added (h/t Bayern & Germany). "Bayern are good enough to win it."

MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 18: Cristiano Ronaldo (L) of Real Madrid CF clashes hands with Robert Lewandowski (R) of Bayern Muenchen after the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final second leg match between Real Madrid CF and FC Bayern Muenchen at Estadio Santiag
Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

As Burton noted, Lewandowski moved on from Kucharski last season to appoint the high-profile agent Pini Zahavi, with the player's former representative saying "attitude to money became a problem" for the forward.

The change in agent served to fuel speculation that the 30-year-old was set to move on ahead of the 2018-19 term, potentially ending four years at Bayern. Lewandowski said in August that he wasn't happy with the Bavarian giants during the summer and late last season, per Robin Bairner of Goal.

In the end, the striker said new manager Nico Kovac was crucial in his decision to remain at the Allianz Arena:

Despite the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, Madrid didn't appear to make a move for the Bayern No. 9. Instead, they bolstered their goalscoring options by bringing Mariano Diaz back to the club for a second spell.

While Lewandowski is a different type of forward to Ronaldo, they are two of the European game's most proven goalscorers.

The Bayern Twitter account hailed their centre-forward after he reached a double century of matches for them earlier in the campaign:

At the moment, Madrid would appear to benefit from a poacher like Lewandowski. They go to Alaves in La Liga on Saturday having failed to score in their last three games in all competitions, something that's not happened since 2006.

Still, with Lewandowski tied to a long-term contract, it would have taken a massive amount of money to get the player out of Munich. Given his age, it's perhaps unsurprising that Los Blancos opted against making a big effort to get the striker in.

Related

    Report: Man Utd Want Poch to Replace Mourinho

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Man Utd Want Poch to Replace Mourinho

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Live: Qarabag vs. Arsenal

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Live: Qarabag vs. Arsenal

    Paul Doyle
    via the Guardian

    Madrid Return to Training with Bale but Without Varane

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Madrid Return to Training with Bale but Without Varane

    Redacción MARCA
    via MARCA in English

    Lopetegui Faces Dangers at Madrid

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Lopetegui Faces Dangers at Madrid

    J. L. Calderón
    via MARCA in English