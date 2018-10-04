Robert Lewandowski 'Was Never the First Choice' for Real Madrid, Says Ex-Agent

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Cezary Kucharski, the former agent of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, has said the player was never a priority target for Real Madrid.

Speculation was rife throughout the summer that the European champions would look to sign the Poland international ahead of the current campaign. However, Kucharski, who parted company with the Bayern goal-getter in February this year, doesn't believe he was ever high on Madrid's list.

"For Real Madrid, Robert was never the first choice," he told Sport1 (h/t Chris Burton of Goal).

"I don't think he has to change clubs in order to achieve his dream of winning the Champions League," Kucharski added (h/t Bayern & Germany). "Bayern are good enough to win it."

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

As Burton noted, Lewandowski moved on from Kucharski last season to appoint the high-profile agent Pini Zahavi, with the player's former representative saying "attitude to money became a problem" for the forward.

The change in agent served to fuel speculation that the 30-year-old was set to move on ahead of the 2018-19 term, potentially ending four years at Bayern. Lewandowski said in August that he wasn't happy with the Bavarian giants during the summer and late last season, per Robin Bairner of Goal.

In the end, the striker said new manager Nico Kovac was crucial in his decision to remain at the Allianz Arena:



Despite the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, Madrid didn't appear to make a move for the Bayern No. 9. Instead, they bolstered their goalscoring options by bringing Mariano Diaz back to the club for a second spell.

While Lewandowski is a different type of forward to Ronaldo, they are two of the European game's most proven goalscorers.

The Bayern Twitter account hailed their centre-forward after he reached a double century of matches for them earlier in the campaign:



At the moment, Madrid would appear to benefit from a poacher like Lewandowski. They go to Alaves in La Liga on Saturday having failed to score in their last three games in all competitions, something that's not happened since 2006.

Still, with Lewandowski tied to a long-term contract, it would have taken a massive amount of money to get the player out of Munich. Given his age, it's perhaps unsurprising that Los Blancos opted against making a big effort to get the striker in.