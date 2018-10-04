Report: David, Victoria Beckham Sell Mansion in Beverly Hills for $33M

Claude Paris/Associated Press

Former L.A. Galaxy star David Beckham and his wife, Victoria, have reportedly sold their Beverly Hills home for in excess of $10 million more than they bought it for over a decade ago.

According to the Los Angeles Times' Neal J. Leitereg, the Beckhams recently sold their mansion to a limited liability company for $33.1 million. Per TMZ, the asking price for the house at the time of purchase back in 2007 was $22 million.

The 13,000-square-foot estate features six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an elevator, a library and a media room. Not only that, but the property also includes gates and a pool.

The Beckhams bought the property when David came to the United States to play in MLS in 2007. The English footballer left Real Madrid to sign a $250 million deal with the Galaxy.

These days, Beckham is now the owner of MLS's new team, Club Internacional de Futbol Miami. The club is scheduled to begin play in 2020.