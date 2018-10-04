Ravens DC Don Martindale Compares Baker Mayfield to Brett Favre, John Elway

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale said Thursday that he believes Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield is this generation's Brett Favre or John Elway.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Martindale noted that Mayfield "knows where to go with the ball, [has a] quick release [and is] accurate."

Martindale also told Pelissero that Mayfield has "confidence" and "swag," adding, "He thinks he's standing on top of the mountain."

The 23-year-old Mayfield has appeared in just two NFL games, and he made his first career start last week against the Oakland Raiders.

Through two contests, Mayfield is completing 59.4 percent of his passes for 496 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

In Week 3 against the New York Jets, the 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick relieved an injured Tyrod Taylor and led Cleveland to a come-from-behind victory, marking the team's first win since 2016.

Mayfield nearly led the Browns to another win last week, but the Raiders forced overtime and intercepted Mayfield in the extra session, leading to a 45-42 triumph for Oakland.

Like Mayfield, both Favre and Elway faced some adversity early in their careers. Even so, they both went on to become first-ballot Hall of Famers.

Mayfield will face arguably the toughest test of his NFL career thus far when the Browns host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Martindale's defense is second in the NFL in total yardage allowed per game, and fourth in passing yardage allowed per contest.

Baltimore is also tied for third in scoring defense at 16.2 points allowed per game, meaning Mayfield will have his hands full in Week 5.