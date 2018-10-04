Luis Enrique Denies Barcelona 'Taboo' After Jordi Alba's Spain Squad Omission

LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Spain manager Luis Enrique has said there is no "taboo" when it comes to former club Barcelona after Jordi Alba was left out of his most recent squad.

The national team's Twitter account relayed the 23-man group for the upcoming matches against England and Wales:

Alba, rated as one of the best left-backs in world football, has now been left out of two squads in succession by Enrique, with Sergio Busquets the only player from the Blaugrana to make the cut.

Speaking about the decision, the La Roja boss made it clear all the choices he made were based on sporting reasons only, per Miguel Angel Lara of Marca.

"I will not talk about those that are not here, it is not a taboo but I am not going to talk about those who aren't here," he said when asked about Alba. "This is all more to do with the press, no one in the street asks me these things. People want Spain to win, we have a 23-man squad which is my team and it is not about clubs."



