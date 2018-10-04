WWE Rumors: The Rock Targeted for SmackDown 1000 Show

Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the biggest movie stars in the world, but WWE is reportedly attempting to convince him to make some room in his busy schedule.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com), WWE is trying to get The Rock to appear on the 1,000th episode of SmackDown on Oct. 16.

SmackDown 1000 figures to feature many WWE legends, and The Rock is a logical target given SmackDown is named after one of his most famous catchphrases.

The Rock was a key part of getting the blue brand off the ground in 1999, and there is perhaps no Superstar more synonymous with the blue brand than him.

WWE has already announced that Triple H, Batista, Randy Orton and Ric Flair will reunite as Evolution on the landmark show in Washington, D.C.

The 46-year-old Rock is a 10-time world champion under the WWE umbrella, and although he is no longer a full-time active wrestler, he main-evented both WrestleMania 28 and WrestleMania 29 against John Cena.

Most recently, The Rock appeared at WrestleMania 32 in 2016 and defeated Erick Rowan in an impromptu match.

SmackDown 1000 will air on Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network.

