Jadon Sancho, Mason Mount, James Maddison in England Squad vs. Spain, Croatia

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2018

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 11: Gareth Southgate of England looks on during the International Friendly match between England and Switzerland on September 11, 2018 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

England manager Gareth Southgate revealed a handful of surprises in his squad selection for the upcoming international matches against Spain and Croatia, with youngsters Jadon Sancho, James Maddison and Mason Mount potentially set for debuts. 

Sky Sports Football shared the full team selection:

The Football Association also revealed Southgate has agreed to a new contract, keeping the manager in the fold for the next two international tournaments: 

After a successful World Cup where England made it to the semi-finals, it would appear the manager is keen on introducing as much young talent as possible. Sancho, Maddison and Mount rank among the nation's top talents.

The former has been in sensational form for Borussia Dortmund early this season but has done most of his damage coming off the bench. 

His ability to create for others should be a welcome addition to the squad, as highlighted by football writer Alex Chaffer:

Mount has also been a standout for Derby on loan from Chelsea, and his inclusion sends a strong message towards players who ply their trade at the lower Championship level, according to sportswriter Daniel Storey:

Southgate didn't end there, as he called up several other young prospects like Joe Gomez, Nathaniel Chalobah and Harry Winks. All will relish the opportunity to take on some of the best players in the world on the international stage.

The upcoming UEFA Nations League matches will pit the Three Lions against Croatia and Spain, 2018 World Cup finalists and winners of the 2010 World Cup and 2012 European Championship, respectively.

The first fixture will take place on October 12, with the second following on October 15.

Related

    ‘Klopp has stumbled on the main issue at Manchester United’

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    ‘Klopp has stumbled on the main issue at Manchester United’

    Joe Williams
    via Football365

    Ronaldo Not in Portugal Squad for Poland and Scotland Games

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Ronaldo Not in Portugal Squad for Poland and Scotland Games

    Paul MacInnes
    via the Guardian

    England Call Up Jadon Sancho and Mason Mount

    World Football logo
    World Football

    England Call Up Jadon Sancho and Mason Mount

    Getty Images
    via Goal

    Premier League Launches Esports Competition

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Premier League Launches Esports Competition

    David Hollingsworth
    via Esports Insider