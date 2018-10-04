Jadon Sancho, Mason Mount, James Maddison in England Squad vs. Spain, Croatia

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

England manager Gareth Southgate revealed a handful of surprises in his squad selection for the upcoming international matches against Spain and Croatia, with youngsters Jadon Sancho, James Maddison and Mason Mount potentially set for debuts.

Sky Sports Football shared the full team selection:

The Football Association also revealed Southgate has agreed to a new contract, keeping the manager in the fold for the next two international tournaments:

After a successful World Cup where England made it to the semi-finals, it would appear the manager is keen on introducing as much young talent as possible. Sancho, Maddison and Mount rank among the nation's top talents.

The former has been in sensational form for Borussia Dortmund early this season but has done most of his damage coming off the bench.

His ability to create for others should be a welcome addition to the squad, as highlighted by football writer Alex Chaffer:

Mount has also been a standout for Derby on loan from Chelsea, and his inclusion sends a strong message towards players who ply their trade at the lower Championship level, according to sportswriter Daniel Storey:

Southgate didn't end there, as he called up several other young prospects like Joe Gomez, Nathaniel Chalobah and Harry Winks. All will relish the opportunity to take on some of the best players in the world on the international stage.

The upcoming UEFA Nations League matches will pit the Three Lions against Croatia and Spain, 2018 World Cup finalists and winners of the 2010 World Cup and 2012 European Championship, respectively.

The first fixture will take place on October 12, with the second following on October 15.