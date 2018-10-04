Charlotte Flair on NXT's Bianca Belair: 'She Is the Future. She's a Real Stud'

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Associated Press

NXT is a breeding ground for the future stars of WWE's main roster, and Charlotte Flair believes big things are on the horizon for one female Superstar currently working for the developmental brand.

According to Alex McCarthy of Give Me Sport, Flair responded with the following when asked to name her favorite NXT talent: "Bianca Belair. She is the future. She's a real stud."

The 29-year-old Belair signed with WWE in 2016, and she has become a much bigger part of NXT's weekly programming since competing in last year's Mae Young Classic.

Known as the EST of NXT, Belair has an impressive athletic background, as she competed in track and field at the University of South Carolina, Texas A&M University and the University of Tennessee before becoming a CrossFit competitor.

Her resume is similar to Flair's in that Charlotte was a Division I college athlete (volleyball at Appalachian State University) and later became a certified personal trainer.

Although Flair was raw when she first signed with WWE, she caught on quickly and is now a seven-time women's champion on the main roster.

Belair has yet to taste gold, but with an endorsement from one of the most accomplished women's wrestlers of all time, there may be greatness in her future.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).