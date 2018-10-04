Report: Arsenal Watch Porto's Hector Herrera Amid Transfer Rumours

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2018

PORTO, PORTUGAL - OCTOBER 03: Hector Herrera of FC Porto in action during the Group D match of the UEFA Champions League between FC Porto and Galatasaray at Estadio do Dragao on October 3, 2018 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Arsenal reportedly sent an official to watch Hector Herrera and Porto take on Galatasaray during Wednesday's UEFA Champions League action. 

According to A Bola (h/t Sport Witness), the Mexico international impressed in the 1-0 win. He's set to become a free agent and has been linked to the Gunners in recent times.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

