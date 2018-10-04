Ross Barkley Wasn't 'Coached Much' at Everton, Happy Under Chelsea's Sarri

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley says he is happy working with manager Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge as he feels he did not receive enough coaching at Everton.

Barkley came through the ranks at Goodison Park and played under David Moyes, Roberto Martinez and Ronald Koeman, but he believes he is only now being coached to the level he'd like.

Per the Evening Standard's Matt McGeehan, he said:

"Over the years I haven't really been coached much. When you go through the youth system, you're always going in to do analysis work, you're looking at every way of improving and your coaches are always on top of you.

"And once you go into the first team it can change, because game to game managers are focusing on weekly results, not player development.

"That's just the way it can go. Some players are more fortunate than others to have coaches fully focused on improvement.

"I believe that if I did have that type of approach from a coach when I was younger then maybe I would have improved a lot more. Where I am right now is where I believe I should be."

