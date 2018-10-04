Liverpool Forward Roberto Firmino Reveals He Feared Going Blind After Eye Injury

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino has revealed he was afraid he would go blind in one eye after he suffered an injury against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League in September.

During an interview with Sky Sports, the 27-year-old said:

"I was scared of going blind in one eye and not being able to see again. Thank God nothing like that happened and it gradually improved day after day.

"Of course, I've been taking my medication and looking after it. Your eyes are very important as a professional footballer. Thank God everything is OK now."

The Brazilian was forced to leave the field with the injury after a collision with Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen.

He explained the experience and how his eye still hasn't fully healed:

"I was frightened, but the pain gradually passed after the doctor gave me a painkiller and it got better.



"When the incident happened, everything was blurry and I couldn't see out of my left eye.

"It's much better. The pain has gone and I can't feel anything anymore. It's still a bit red, but I hope that clears up over time."

Here's a look at the interview:

The former Hoffenheim man returned to the pitch just days later, coming off the bench to score the winner against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League.

He's been a regular in the starting XI since but was unable to make much of an impact on Wednesday in the 1-0 loss against Napoli.

Liverpool's attackers fell well short of expectations:

Manager Jurgen Klopp wasn't satisfied with the movement of the Brazilian and Sadio Mane:

Firmino will likely be one of the main protagonists again on Sunday in the crucial clash with Manchester City. The Sky Blues and Reds lead the Premier League standings and are both undefeated in that competition.