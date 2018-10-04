Report: Liverpool's Naby Keita Avoids Major Injury, Could Face Manchester City

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/Getty Images

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita reportedly avoided a major injury in the 1-0 UEFA Champions League loss against Napoli and could be fit in time for the crucial Premier League match against Manchester City on Sunday.

Per the Mirror's David Maddock, the former RB Leipzig man was taken to a hospital in Naples after being stretchered off complaining of back pain. He was cleared after tests and able to fly back to England with the squad this morning.

Per the report, he could return to training as early as Friday if he's not in too much pain.

The news is in stark contrast to initial reports after the match, when some suggested he could have suffered from a heart problem. Manager Jurgen Klopp quickly moved to deny those reports, per sportswriter Ben Dinnery:

Keita struggled from the opening minute in the loss, but his poor showing can be explained by the back issues.

He was replaced by Jordan Henderson in the first half, but the England international couldn't pick up the slack, as the Reds underwhelmed at the San Paolo. Lorenzo Insigne scored the only goal in the final minutes.

Keita has made a quick transition since arriving in the summer and has been among the team's top midfield performers. The 23-year-old has stood out for his ability to press and win the ball back in a hurry, as well as find success with his passing.

If he's unable to face City, it will be a major loss for the Reds. Fellow summer arrival Fabinho has struggled adapting to his new surroundings and Henderson lacks the defensive prowess that made Keita such a wanted man during his time in Germany.

City will enter Sunday's clash in fine form and with excellent midfield depth. Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, David Silva and the like are expected to prioritise ball retention, and Keita's ability to disrupt their flow will be crucial.