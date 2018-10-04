Report: Liverpool's Naby Keita Avoids Major Injury, Could Face Manchester City

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2018

Staff medics tend to Liverpool's Guinean midfielder Naby Keita after he was injured during the UEFA Champions League group C football match between Napoli and Liverpool on October 3, 2018 at the San Paolo stadium in Naples. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images)
ALBERTO PIZZOLI/Getty Images

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita reportedly avoided a major injury in the 1-0 UEFA Champions League loss against Napoli and could be fit in time for the crucial Premier League match against Manchester City on Sunday. 

Per the Mirror's David Maddock, the former RB Leipzig man was taken to a hospital in Naples after being stretchered off complaining of back pain. He was cleared after tests and able to fly back to England with the squad this morning.

Per the report, he could return to training as early as Friday if he's not in too much pain.

The news is in stark contrast to initial reports after the match, when some suggested he could have suffered from a heart problem. Manager Jurgen Klopp quickly moved to deny those reports, per sportswriter Ben Dinnery:

Keita struggled from the opening minute in the loss, but his poor showing can be explained by the back issues.

He was replaced by Jordan Henderson in the first half, but the England international couldn't pick up the slack, as the Reds underwhelmed at the San Paolo. Lorenzo Insigne scored the only goal in the final minutes.

Keita has made a quick transition since arriving in the summer and has been among the team's top midfield performers. The 23-year-old has stood out for his ability to press and win the ball back in a hurry, as well as find success with his passing.

If he's unable to face City, it will be a major loss for the Reds. Fellow summer arrival Fabinho has struggled adapting to his new surroundings and Henderson lacks the defensive prowess that made Keita such a wanted man during his time in Germany.

City will enter Sunday's clash in fine form and with excellent midfield depth. Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, David Silva and the like are expected to prioritise ball retention, and Keita's ability to disrupt their flow will be crucial.

Related

    Napoli's Milik Robbed and Threatened with Gun After Liverpool Clash

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Napoli's Milik Robbed and Threatened with Gun After Liverpool Clash

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Legend Keane Rips Man Utd 'Cry Babies'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Legend Keane Rips Man Utd 'Cry Babies'

    via mirror

    Naby Keita Given All-Clear, Could Play vs. Man City on Sunday

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Naby Keita Given All-Clear, Could Play vs. Man City on Sunday

    via mirror

    Juventus' Bernardeschi: I’ve Always Preferred Ronaldo to Messi

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Juventus' Bernardeschi: I’ve Always Preferred Ronaldo to Messi

    Football-italia
    via Football-italia