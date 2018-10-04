WWE 2K19 Review: Breaking Down DLC Details and Creation Suite

Credit: WWE.com

WWE 2K19 will rollout Friday, October 5 for those purchasing the special Wooooo! Edition and Tuesday, October 9 for everyone else. Fans purchasing either version of the popular annual release will be greeted by a revamped creation suite and one of the highest quality downloadable content lineups in WWE games history.

Just what does revamped entail and which Superstars will fans have to shell out a few extra dollars to obtain?

Details on DLC

The Superstars of NXT and a former ECW champion highlight the slate of downloadable content in this year's WWE and 2K Games collaboration.

A Rising Stars package will feature the Superstars of tomorrow from Raw, NXT and 205 Live. Included are:

Mike Kanellis

Maria Kanellis

Ricochet

Candice LeRae

Dakota Kai

Lacey Evans

Lio Rush

Another collection of competitors, the Titans package, will feature:

Bobby Lashley

EC3

The War Raiders

Each package retails for $9.99 and though a firm release date has not been announced, the WWE 2K19 website suggests they will be available either late 2018 or early 2019.

Additional Superstars are not the only worthwhile elements of this year's DLC. There will also be a New Moves Pack, featuring individual and combination moves that were added late or specifically held out of the game to entice fans to slap down a few extra dollars to have them.

Per the game's website, the moves included (but are not limited to) the slingshot X-Factor utilized by 205 Live's Mustafa Ali, an exploder on the ring apron used by Tyler Breeze in NXT and an atomic drop into a double leg assault, popularized by Jeff Hardy.

Those are just a sampling of the 50-plus moves that will make up the package, which will sell for $3.99.

Fans of the MyCareer mode will be able to purchase and download a MyCareer KickStart package that includes ratings boost and clothing for $9.99.

While the other packages may be hit or miss depending on what you enjoy doing in the game, the wealth of Superstars in this year's DLC make those two packages worth your time and money. Imagine the matches you can have with Ricochet and Rey Mysterio or the revolution you can continue to spark by programming Kai, LeRae and Evans against the top main roster women in the game.

The possibilities are endless with one of the deepest and most expansive rosters in game history.

The New Creation Suite

The ability to create your own Superstar and journey through the MyCareer has long been one of the selling points of the game and as 2K Games has done fairly consistently throughout its relationship with WWE, it once again has evolved the mode to make it as complete and fun an experience for the gamer as possible.

The first new element? A Superstar Randomizer that allows time-crunched fans to create a Superstar without having to put the painstaking time and effort into doing so. The click of a button provides fans with a computer-created competitor with attention to detail in that even the color scheme of his or her outfit matches.

Furthermore, "The randomizer isn’t just for the whole character. You can also focus the randomizer on individual details like the face, body, attire, etc. as well," as revealed by the game's official website.

As the game further attempts to save players time, it has also introduced a mirroring effect that allows players to mirror created attire like gloves, pads and boots so there is no need to create two of the same thing. Every element from the color to the logo will remain intact, cutting the creation time in half.

You will also be able to make your Superstar look "kind of like a cardboard person," "create old-school pixel characters" or "design something completely new" thanks to the block body feature.

Environmental filters and custom Money in the Bank briefcases round out the newest additions to the suite.

Of the aforementioned, the most valuable element of the new and improved creation suite is the game's devotion to cutting down on the time necessary to bring a new character to life. People have jobs or school and thus, there gaming time is cut down significantly. While some may utilize the creation suite catharticallt, fining peace and tranquility in methodically picking and choosing the pieces of their new Superstar as if they were a virtual Dr. Frankenstein, others simply do not have that kind of time.

Knowing you can press a button and have a newly created star at your disposal will help make the lives of gamers much easier and provide them with a more enjoyable experience.