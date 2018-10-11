Examining the Potential of a Women's Tag Team Title Match at WWE Evolution 2018

Credit: WWE.com

As WWE Evolution draws closer, the card will start to come together rather quickly and we may finally get our answer regarding the buzz that a new set of tag team title belts could be created for the women's division.

WWE has yet to confirm anything about the validity of this, only making vague statements about how there are always plans to do more with the women's division and to expand things in the future, but the chatter still remains.

If this is going to be a thing, how would it work? Who would be competing for the titles? Is there a standout duo who should be the inaugural champions?

Since there is no better time to do this than Evolution, we should have these questions answered soon enough, but until then, it's open for speculation, so let's dive into how some of this could possibly go down in a few weeks.

Breaking Down the Fundamentals

It can be assumed the belt designs will be similar to those used for the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships, with two spartan heads of sorts, as well as a white strap like the women's titles have been using.

However, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship will likely not function quite the same, as there aren't enough women on each roster to create separate belts for each brand as what is the case with Raw, SmackDown and NXT.

Instead, this will probably act as an all-inclusive championship, with women from every aspect of WWE being eligible to compete for the belts, including NXT and NXT UK.

One of the downsides to that is how it goes against the idea of a brand split, as that means either the two women who are the champions will cease to only appear on one show, or the tag titles will never be defended outside of pay-per-views.

Also, it seems rather unlikely NXT and NXT UK would get a fair shot, as WWE doesn't seem too keen on bringing in developmental wrestlers up to the main roster for short stints. It's usually a Royal Rumble or WrestleMania battle royal spot, or they're called up for the long haul.

Some would argue that creating the title means more as a sign of faith in the women's division and it's worth the confusion that such crossovers would entail, but it remains to be seen if it'll just become a headache that further pushes the idea of ending the brand split.



The Landscape of Women's Tag Teams on the Roster

Assuming the titles are created, WWE has to take a look at the rosters and determine which women should be paired up as being in the mix to fight for these belts.

Thankfully, it seems some of the legwork has already been done in that regard, as there are more than a handful of teams which have already formed over the past few months.

The most obvious and longest-standing team would be The Bella Twins, who have mostly been a combined force for the entirety of their careers, dating back to August 29, 2008.

Since they've been more active in the ring this year than the last, it shows they're still interested in performing and WWE would be foolish to ignore their popularity and never want to give them a run with the belts.

Another of the closest bonds is The Riott Squad, who may have lost at Super Show-Down, but could use their association with one another as a means to an end to get more attention by being a solid group to feature in this way, rather than singles competition.

Alexa Bliss, Mickie James and to a lesser extent, Alicia Fox have all been pretty tight for quite some time, although it seems Fox is a bit of an outsider compared to how Bliss and James have been together much longer. Likewise, their opponents, Trish Stratus and Lita, are the best of friends.

Since her Raw debut, Ember Moon has established and continued a friendship with Nia Jax. The two aren't up to much else as of late, so they may stick it out as a tag team for more than just the sporadic match here and there.

Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey will probably be busy holding that title until at least WrestleMania, but if WWE wishes to double-down on her, she could have another belt on the opposite shoulder alongside Natalya, who has been fighting in her corner since the start.

Of course, you can't look at the Raw roster without seeing the pairing of Sasha Banks and Bayley as perhaps the foremost duo these titles should go to. Their arguments from earlier this year have been squashed for quite some time and they are as close as can be.

Credit: WWE.com

The same can't be said for the other half of the Four Horsewomen, though, as Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair went from best buds to bitter enemies since SummerSlam. Clearly, WWE will have to do damage control and change up their dynamic if they're going to reunite any time soon.

At least SmackDown has The IIconics and the pairing of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville as two friends who don't have any problems getting along and could definitely use a championship like this to give them more purpose on the main roster.

Then again, there's also the recent random pairing of Asuka and Naomi, which could have been just for Super Show-Down, or can become a more regular thing. If that's the case, they need a better tag team than "The Empress and the Glow" as that's about as lazy as can be.

However, it would make more sense for Naomi to be paired with Tamina when she's healthy enough to return from injury, as the two are not only family, but were two-thirds of Team B.A.D. from 2015.

NXT and NXT UK have no teams for the women, though, and there are plenty of stragglers on the main roster who haven't been paired up recently, like Dana Brooke, Carmella, Lana and Zelina Vega.

It will also be interesting to see which former stars can return with a tag team in mind, like LayCool or The Divas of Doom if Natalya were to rather re-team with Beth Phoenix instead of Rousey.

Credit: WWE.com

How to Crown the Inaugural Champions

There are at least a few different options available for which teams can fight for these titles, so the next question is figuring out who should be the first champions and how that match should be booked.

Since Bliss and James are already scheduled for a match against Trish Stratus and Lita, that means they are certainly candidates who could be competing for the titles if WWE decides to add an extra element to that feud, but it may be good enough on its own to not need it.

Also, since the other women's titles are supposed to be on the line, that eliminates Rousey, Lynch, Kairi Sane and Rhea Ripley as well as their challengers. So far, only Shayna Baszler is confirmed to face Sane, so she won't be teaming up with another Four Horsewomen of her own unit here.

That doesn't rule out Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke, though, but it's difficult to imagine they'd be given such a big responsibility right out of the gate like that.

Instead, they're more likely to be making an appearance to just remind people how they're supportive of Rousey and Baszler to plant the seeds for what's to come later down the line.

More so, this needs to go to a team that won't be busy elsewhere in the immediate future and can draw some attention to the championship, without getting in the way of singles competition.

This means since Nikki Bella is challenging for the Raw Women's Championship, The Bella Twins should definitely compete in this match, but come up short.

The more makeshift teams like Moon and Jax or Asuka and Naomi aren't strong enough pairs yet, but they could at least be challengers, given the circumstances.

When push comes to shove, this should be a contest between Banks and Bayley, The IIconics, The Riott Squad and Absolution, with the edge going to Banks and Bayley. They're the two most popular who could appear on pay-per-views and feel like their segment is an attraction instead of something to use as a bathroom break.

Depending on the rest of the lineup for Evolution, WWE could use this match as a means to get as many women on the card as possible by booking something like a Fatal 4-Way elimination match of those four teams, or even a gauntlet featuring as many teams necessary to give everyone a chance to compete.

There are plenty of options for how to kickoff a true women's tag team division at Evolution and which Superstars to go with as the first champions, so now, we just have to wait to see if any of this will become a reality.

Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.