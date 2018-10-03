Kevin Knox, Knicks Earn Narrow Victory over Nets in Preseason Battle

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The New York Knicks won the battle of New York with a 107-102 victory over the Brooklyn Nets in Wednesday's preseason contest at the Barclays Center.

Allonzo Trier led the way for New York with 25 points and four rebounds, with Enes Kanter (22 points and 20 rebounds) having a big night as well. After posting a double-double (13 points and 10 rebounds) in his preseason debut on Monday night, ninth overall pick Kevin Knox went for seven points and four rebounds in 22 minutes.

Caris LeVert led Brooklyn with 15 points, four steals and two assists.

Kevin Knox, Allonzo Trier Leading Knicks' Youth Movement

The future appears to be bright in the Big Apple—and it's not just because of All-Star Kristaps Porzingis.

The class of 2018 could shape the organization for years to come, as first-round pick Kevin Knox, second-round pick Mitchell Robinson and undrafted free agent Allonzo Trier have all shown plenty of potential early on this preseason.

On this night, it was the undrafted Trier who stole the show.

The former Arizona Wildcat turned some heads at the summer league, averaging 17.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He has continued to put on a show as the preseason has gotten underway, dropping 20 in the first half:

He added five points in the second half to give him 25 for the game

Meanwhile, Knox had another solid night. While he may not have filled up the stat sheet like he did on Monday night, he still managed seven points on 3-of-6 shooting. His night also included a nice drive to the hoop in the first half:

Don't forget about Robinson, either.

The 36th overall pick had a relatively quiet game, recording just two points (1-of-1 shooting) and two rebounds in 10 minutes. This is the same player who averaged 13.0 points and 10.2 rebounds during the summer league, though. On this night, Trier and Kanter powered the Knicks to victory, meaning Robinson wasn't asked to put up big numbers.

With the trio of Knox, Trier and Robinson, New York has some young talent to put around Porzingis as it looks to return to contention in the coming years.

What's Next

New York will be back in action on Friday night as it hosts the New Orleans Pelicans. Brooklyn does not play again until Monday, when it heads to the Motor City for a game against the Detroit Pistons.