Jurgen Klopp: Naby Keita Has Back Injury After Heart Scare Initially Feared

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 3, 2018

NAPLES, ITALY - OCTOBER 03: Naby Keita of Liverpool injured during the Group C match of the UEFA Champions League between SSC Napoli and Liverpool at Stadio San Paolo on October 3, 2018 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita was taken off the field in a stretcher during the club's 1-0 loss against Napoli, and manager Jurgen Klopp suggested that Keita suffered a back injury rather than suffering a problem with his heart, as initially feared.

Keita went down on the pitch away from play in the 19th minute and was treated on the field before being taken away on a stretcher and transported to a local hospital.

According to the club, Keita had complained of back pain before being removed from the game. Additionally, he was "transferred to a local hospital with the club doctor, where—with the midfielder's agreement—he underwent a number of precautionary health checks to assess his condition."

The club noted that it has not yet been determined when Keita would be released from the hospital, while the rest of the club will travel back to Liverpool on Thursday.  

Keita, 23, got the start ahead of Jordan Henderson in Liverpool's midfield during Wednesday's Champions League clash. He's made seven appearances (four starts) in Premier League play this season and made his first UCL appearance with the Reds on Wednesday. 

His 6.75 match rating in EPL play from WhoScored.com is 11th on Liverpool, with dynamic forward Mo Salah (7.56) unsurprisingly coming in at No. 1.

If Keita is unable to play Sunday against Manchester City, Henderson would likely return to the starting 11.

