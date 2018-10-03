Andy Reid Says Patrick Mahomes Has a 'Froggish' Voice

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently told ESPN's Lisa Salters (h/t Business Insider's Cork Gaines) that head coach Andy Reid and his fellow players keep him grounded my imitating his voice.

Well, the media dug deeper into the story by...asking Reid how he'd describe his 23-year-old quarterback's voice.

"Froggish," Reid said Wednesday, according to the Kansas City Star's Brooke Pryor.

"If I'm ever getting too big of a head, they just kinda bring out the voice, you know, they try to mimic my voice," Mahomes revealed (h/t Gaines). "That's kind of gotten its thing in the locker room."

You can judge for yourself by checking out an interview the second-year signal-caller did with Fox Sports 1's The Herd with Colin Cowherd:

If Mahomes keeps playing the way he did during the first month of the 2018 season, it'd be easy for him to buy into the hype surrounding him. He has quickly become the front-runner for the NFL MVP award by throwing for 1,200 yards, 14 touchdowns and zero interceptions while leading the Chiefs to a 4-0 start.