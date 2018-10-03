Andy Reid Says Patrick Mahomes Has a 'Froggish' Voice

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistOctober 3, 2018

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and coach Andy Reid talk during NFL football training camp Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently told ESPN's Lisa Salters (h/t Business Insider's Cork Gaines) that head coach Andy Reid and his fellow players keep him grounded my imitating his voice.

Well, the media dug deeper into the story by...asking Reid how he'd describe his 23-year-old quarterback's voice.     

"Froggish," Reid said Wednesday, according to the Kansas City Star's Brooke Pryor.

"If I'm ever getting too big of a head, they just kinda bring out the voice, you know, they try to mimic my voice," Mahomes revealed (h/t Gaines). "That's kind of gotten its thing in the locker room."

You can judge for yourself by checking out an interview the second-year signal-caller did with Fox Sports 1's The Herd with Colin Cowherd:

If Mahomes keeps playing the way he did during the first month of the 2018 season, it'd be easy for him to buy into the hype surrounding him. He has quickly become the front-runner for the NFL MVP award by throwing for 1,200 yards, 14 touchdowns and zero interceptions while leading the Chiefs to a 4-0 start.

Related

    Chiefs Should Handle Fournette-Less Jags

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    Chiefs Should Handle Fournette-Less Jags

    OddsShark.com
    via Bleacher Report

    Studs and Duds from Chiefs' Win Over Broncos

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    Studs and Duds from Chiefs' Win Over Broncos

    John Dillon
    via Chiefs Wire

    Brees' Journey to NFL's Prestigious Passing Record

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brees' Journey to NFL's Prestigious Passing Record

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Fournette (Hammy) Ruled Out vs. Chiefs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Fournette (Hammy) Ruled Out vs. Chiefs

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report