Capitals' Tom Wilson Suspended 20 Games for Illegal Check on Oskar Sundqvist

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 3, 2018

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2018, file photo, St. Louis Blues center Oskar Sundqvist (70), of Sweden, is tended to by a trainer after he was checked by Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson, not seen, during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game,in Washington. Also seen are Blues defenseman Vince Dunn (29), St. Louis Blues left wing Mackenzie MacEachern (62) and St. Louis Blues right wing Dmitrij Jaskin (23), of Russia. Wilson has been suspended 20 games by the NHL for a blindside hit to the head of an opponent during a preseason game. Wilson's punishment was announced Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, just hours before the reigning Stanley Cup champion Capitals were to raise their banner and open their title defense by hosting the Boston Bruins to begin the regular season. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

Washington Capitals winger Tom Wilson received a 20-game suspension from the NHL for an illegal check on St. Louis Blues center Oskar Sundqvist during the preseason. 

NHL Player Safety announced the punishment Wednesday.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

