Capitals' Tom Wilson Suspended 20 Games for Illegal Check on Oskar Sundqvist

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Washington Capitals winger Tom Wilson received a 20-game suspension from the NHL for an illegal check on St. Louis Blues center Oskar Sundqvist during the preseason.

NHL Player Safety announced the punishment Wednesday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

