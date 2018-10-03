WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 3

Credit: WWE.com

205 Live had the task of being the final main roster show before Saturday's Super Show-Down pay-per-view in Australia, and thankfully, the cruiserweight division has a high-profile match on the card.

Melbourne's own Buddy Murphy will challenge Cedric Alexander for the Cruiserweight Championship in what is sure to be one of the best bouts of the event.

But that all happens on Saturday. For now, let's take a look at what happened on Wednesday's episode of 205 Live.

Akira Tozawa vs. Jack Gallagher

Gentleman Jack Gallagher was accompanied to the ring by The Brian Kendrick and Drew Gulak, but Akira Tozawa was all by himself.

This is another one of those combinations we have seen many times since the cruiserweight division was brought back. They have built up some good chemistry over the past two years.

After Kendrick and Gulak interfered behind the ref's back, Gallagher took control and began punishing his opponent with several different submissions.

Despite the best efforts of the villainous trio, Tozawa was able to score the win in a decent match. The crowd didn't seem too invested until the end when Gulak grabbed a mic to deliver a promo.

He said his team isn't living up to its potential, so he gets ready to present a new PowerPoint presentation. He spoke about the need to eliminate weak links who have lost their edge.

Before Gulak could do anything, Kendrick jumped him. He tried to fend off his former partners, but Gallagher and Gulak put him down to end the segment. The match was fine, but what came after could lead to something interesting down the line.

Grade: B

Notes and Highlights

WWE needs to do a better job of explaining why Drake Maverick acts like a heel when he is on Raw and a babyface General Manager when he is on 205 Live.

Tozawa's signature jab to the side of the head is always entertaining.

Gallagher has a nice variety of submissions in his arsenal. It would be fun to see him face Daniel Bryan at least once.

Kendrick could be a great face if booked properly. Let's hope that is WWE's plan for him.

Vic Joseph is getting better with each passing week. He knows when to contribute and when to let Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness talk.

TJP vs. Kalisto

TJP wore a Lucha House Party shirt to the ring and ripped it in half to show disrespect to his opponent before the bell. The two former cruiserweight champions began with some technical wrestling, but they didn't wait too long before picking up the pace.

TJP ripped the tail off of Kalisto's mask after he took control, but the luchador managed to keep his face covered, unlike Lince Dorado last week.

The submission specialist used a lot of unique offense in this match that he might not be able to do with a larger opponent. It helped make him look much more dominant than he would against a guy like Alexander.

While everything they did was performed to perfection, something kept this match from being as great as it could have been. It may have been TJP's showboating.

The crowd began getting invested as they continued to up the ante with riskier moves. Dorado saved Kalisto from having his mask torn off, and the distraction allowed the Lucha Dragon to roll up TJP for the win.

After the match was over, he successfully stole the mark while Dorado and Gran Metalik helped their friend cover his face.

Grade: A-

Notes and Highlights