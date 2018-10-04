College Football Odds Week 6: Picks, Spread Predictions for Top 25 Games

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Week 6 in college football is headlined by a rivalry game in the Big 12, an interdivisional clash in the SEC and Notre Dame's visit to an ACC power.

Beneath the top-tier matchups on the schedule sits a collection of games that could lay the foundation for how conference championship races play out.

In addition to the top conference games from the Big 12 and the SEC, a handful of matchups in the Pac-12 could have postseason implications.

In total, nine teams in the AP Top 25 are favored by more than 15 points, which means we could have a straightforward week in terms of results.

Week 6 Schedule and Odds

All Times ET.

Predicted winners against the spread in bold.

Saturday, October 6

No. 1 Alabama (-35.5) at Arkansas (Noon, ESPN)

No. 19 Texas vs. No. 7 Oklahoma (-8) (Noon, Fox)

Kansas at No. 9 West Virginia (-26) (Noon, ESPN2)

Maryland at No. 15 Michigan (17.5) (Noon, ABC)

Northwestern at No. 20 Michigan State (-9.5) (Noon, FS1)

Boston College at No. 23 NC State (-3.5) (12:30 p.m., ACC Network)

No. 4 Clemson (-16) at Wake Forest (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

No. 5 LSU (-3) at No. 22 Florida (3:30 p.m., CBS)

Florida State at No. 17 Miami (-12.5) (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Iowa State at No. 25 Oklahoma State (-10) (3:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Indiana at No. 3 Ohio State (-27.5) (4 p.m., Fox)

Arizona State at No. 21 Colorado (-2) (4 p.m., Pac-12 Network)

SMU at No. 12 UCF (-25) (7 p.m., ESPNU)

No. 13 Kentucky at Texas A&M (-6) (7 p.m., ESPN)

Vanderbilt at No. 2 Georgia (-27.5) (7:30 p.m., SEC Network)

No. 8 Auburn (-4) at Mississippi State (7:30 p.m., ESPN2)

No. 10 Washington (-21) at UCLA (7:30 p.m., Fox)

Nebraska at No. 16 Wisconsin (-23.5) (7:30 p.m., BTN)

No. 6 Notre Dame (-5.5) at No. 24 Virginia Tech (8 p.m., ABC)

Utah at No. 14 Stanford (-5) (10:30 p.m., ESPN)

Predictions

LSU 24, Florida 16

If there's any team who needs a victory in Week 6, it's LSU.

The fifth-ranked Tigers begin a difficult four-game stretch in Gainesville, Florida, on Saturday, when they take on the No. 22 Gators.

Saturday's trip to The Swamp carries more importance than a normal road game because it's the lone trip the Tigers have to make until November 10.

A win over Florida sets up Ed Orgeron's team for a run at the national championship, as it plays host to No. 2 Georgia, Mississippi State and No. 1 Alabama.

The concerns surrounding LSU's offense at the start of the season have been tempered, as the Tigers have scored 30 or more points in four of their five games this year.

Quarterback Joe Burrow hasn't turned over the ball, but he hasn't put up numbers that will blow anyone away, either; he's thrown for 1,023 yards and six touchdowns.

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

LSU's running game has been its offensive strength, with Nick Brossette and Clyde Edwards-Helaire combining for 11 touchdowns on the ground.

The Tigers should find an advantage in the running game against a Florida defense that gives up 171 rushing yards per game.

When Florida has the ball, it's going to have to break through a LSU rushing defense that concedes three yards per carry.

On paper, the Gators contain more of an advantage in the air, as LSU is giving up 230.8 passing yards per game, which opens the path for Feleipe Franks to throw for 200 yards for the fourth time this season.

Given both teams' styles, the SEC clash at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium could easily be a low-scoring affair in which turnovers and field position play major roles.

Florida proved it could grind out a win in Week 5 by beating Mississippi State 13-6 on the road, but LSU is a step up in competition for Dan Mullen's team.

The difference will be turnovers, and since LSU doesn't turn the ball over on offense, it will end up benefiting from field position the most and win a tight game in the fourth quarter.

Colorado 37, Arizona State 31

The Pac-12 South is wide open entering Week 6, but No. 21 Colorado could take a commanding lead in the division with a win over Arizona State.

Every team in the division has suffered a defeat in conference play, with the exception of the Buffaloes, who jumped into the AP Top 25 ahead of Week 6's slate.

Colorado ranks 23rd in scoring offense in the FBS with 40.3 points per game, and it's averaging over 200 rushing yards per contest.

The Buffaloes rushing attack, led by Travon McMillian, produced 11 touchdowns over four games, while quarterback Steven Montez tossed nine touchdowns.

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Although their first four victories built a nice foundation for the season, the Buffaloes haven't faced a significant test, which is why Saturday's clash with Arizona State is so important.

Through five games, the Sun Devils are a middle-of-the-road Pac-12 team that plays much better at home—their defeats to Washington and San Diego State came on the road.

But the opportunity to take charge of the Pac-12 South is still in front of the Sun Devils, and they have an opportunity to make a statement in their next two games, with Stanford coming up October 18 after a bye week.

Arizona State's offense can be dangerous because of the combination of quarterback Manny Wilkins and wide receiver N'Keal Harry, who could be one of the first wideouts selected in April's NFL draft.

While Wilkins and Harry will be able to combine on a few occasions for long gains, the Colorado passing defense will be the difference-maker in Saturday's game.

The Buffaloes give up 195.8 passing yards per game and have limited opposing offenses to four passing touchdowns while sacking the quarterback 13 times.

Arizona State will give Colorado its toughest test of the season to date, but the Buffaloes defense will come up with a few big stops in the second half.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.