WWE Rumors: Buying or Selling Buzz on Super Show-Down, Rey Mysterio and More

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

All eyes will be on Australia Saturday as WWE presents its live event extravaganza, Super Show-Down, headlined by a titanic clash between industry icons The Undertaker and Triple H.

The Phenom and The Game maybe the two most buzz-worthy Superstars involved in Saturday's WWE Network presentation but it is championship gold and the potential for an appearance by another legendary figure that has the rumor mill buzzing.

Super Show-Down Championship Plans

Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats reported there are no title changes planned for Saturday's show.

The WWE Championship will be up for grabs at Super Show-Down as AJ Styles defends against Samoa Joe. The SmackDown tag team titles will also be at stake as The New Day defends against The Bar. Becky Lynch will put her blue brand women's championship on the line against Charlotte Flair and Cedric Alexander will defend the cruiserweight title against native Australian Buddy Murphy at the event.

Buy or Sell?

Sell. The only way WWE will ever convince fans that these international events are can't-miss shows is if they book something newsworthy. In 2015, the company produced a Beast in the East special that may have come across as a glorified house show but at least featured the crowning of a new NXT champion as Finn Balor defeated Kevin Owens.

The company overhyped The Greatest Royal Rumble and the result was a lackluster show with a moderately ok namesake match that felt too much like a house show for the entitled.

To avoid that happening a second straight time, the creative team needs to book a hot angle that leaves fans talking about the show. If it does not, and it does not provide a championship switch, the show will be rendered much ado about nothing.

Rey Mysterio Update

WrestleVotes reported Rey Mysterio is expected to make his return to WWE at the big SmackDown 1000 show in 13 days.

Mysterio last worked for the company at The Greatest Royal Rumble, participating in the namesake match.

Since then, he has worked around the world, including stops in Mexico and Japan.

Buy or Sell?

Buy. There are few Superstars during the Ruthless Aggression Era who achieved as much success with a single brand as Rey Mysterio did. Sure, there was a brief stint as part of Raw in 2008 but beyond that, the masked luchador was exclusive to SmackDown, where he became of the most beloved stars in company history.

During his time with the blue brand, he served as the face of the cruiserweight division, had an unforgettable rivalry with Eddie Guerrero and in 2006, became the smallest Superstar to ever win the world heavyweight title.

Bringing Mysterio back for the show would not only provide the unforgettable moment a broadcast of that magnitude deserves, but it would also pay homage to all of his previous work with the SmackDown brand.

The Elite to WWE?

Ortman also reported, "there are some who believe The Elite/Bullet Club will be going to WWE come next year, and plans could already be underway for it."

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported that a recent vignette on Being The Elite hinted at WWE's recent attempt to sign "Hangman" Adam Page. The West Virginian, though, opted to stick it out with The Young Bucks and Cody, forming the nucleus of wrestling's hottest independent stable.

Matt and Nick Jackson, as well as Cody, recently made their pact to make their next move together very public.

Buy or Sell?

Buy. There are many reasons to want Cody, the Bucks, Page and Kenny Omega to stick together and continue ruling the independent wrestling world but after All In and their incredible success over the last few years, there is nothing else for them to accomplish. They have proven their star power, stood up to "the man" and bucked the system.

That group, The Elite, has created its own brand and become its own entity in ways those outside WWE never could have imagined. They proved to the wrestling world that there is opportunity to build yourself up without the mass marketing machine of WWE behind you.

They have left a legacy for themselves.

Now, it is time for the Bucks, Omega and Page to head to WWE and achieve greatness on the grandest stage in the sport. It is time for Cody to come back smarter and better than he was before, the prodigal son returning to the company that failed him the first time.

If it does not work out, they go back to revolutionizing the industry. If they do, they achieve success and fame beyond that which they already know.