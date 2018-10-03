Aaron Ramsey 'Didn't Want to Leave' Arsenal but Has 'No Other Option' Says Agent

MB Media/Getty Images

Aaron Ramsey wanted to remain at Arsenal before the club decided to withdraw their offer of a new contract, according to his agent.

Per the Evening Standard's James Benge, the Welshman's representatives, Avid Sports and Entertainment Group, replied to an Arsenal supporter on Twitter in since-deleted tweets thought to be sent by his agent David Baldwin.

The tweets said "there is nothing we can do, the club made a decision. Life goes on" and "[The grass] isn't always greener, and he didn't want to leave, but now there is no other option."

The Mirror's John Cross is hoping the tweets will shed some light on the situation for Arsenal supporters:

Per Jeremy Wilson of the Telegraph, the Gunners' January spending may have had an impact on their decision to withdraw Ramsey's contract offer:

According to Benge, Arsenal's wage bill now stands at more than £200 million per year—the highest it has ever been—and that is a particular problem after back-to-back seasons without UEFA Champions League football.

The Welshman, now 27, has been with Arsenal since he arrived from Cardiff at the age of 17 in 2008.

His development was hindered somewhat by suffering a broken leg in 2010, and he has also been asked to fill in a variety of positions over the years.

Nevertheless, Ramsey has grown into an important player for Arsenal and scored winning goals in the 2014 and 2017 FA Cup finals against Hull City and Chelsea, respectively.

He'll now have to find a new club in either January or next summer. He'll likely attract plenty of interest, particularly given it will either be a cut-price move of a free transfer, but it's clear he'll be leaving the Emirates Stadium with a heavy heart.