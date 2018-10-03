Report: Zinedine Zidane Wants Premier League Move Amid Manchester United Links

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 3, 2018

NANTERRE, FRANCE - JUNE 12: Zinedine Zidane of France reacts before the Friendly match between France 98 and FIFA 98 at U Arena on June 12, 2018 in Nanterre near Paris, France. (Photo by Xavier Laine/Getty Images)
Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is reportedly holding out for an opportunity to manage in the Premier League amid links with Manchester United and Juventus. 

According to Calciomercato's Fabrizio Romano, speculation over the summer linked Zidane with a move to Juve in a directorial role, but while the Italian club "would take Zidane willingly," there "were no direct proposals made" to him.

What's more, the Frenchman wants to remain a coach and take a job in England if and when the chance arises, and he believes "Manchester United could become an ideal solution."

                                       

