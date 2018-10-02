Kelly Bryant Reportedly Granted Release to Transfer from Clemson

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Kelly Bryant is no longer a Clemson Tiger.

Woody Wommack of Rivals reported Bryant has been granted his release from Clemson and will start the process of determining where he will transfer.

Bryant, a senior, announced he would be transferring from Clemson after losing the starting job to Trevor Lawrence.

