Kathryn Mayorga's Lawyers to Speak About Her Rape Case Against Cristiano Ronaldo

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 3, 2018

Suspended Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (R) watches the UEFA Champions League group H football match between Juventus and Young Boys from the tribune, on October 2, 2018 at the Juventus stadium in Turin. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images)
MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

The lawyers of the woman who says Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo sexually assaulted her will hold a press conference Wednesday in Las Vegas, the Mirror reported.

Kathryn Mayorga gave an interview to German outlet Der Spiegel in which she said Ronaldo raped her in Las Vegas in 2009. She hadn't spoken about the allegations until now because she had signed a non-disclosure agreement as part of a settlement with the 2017 Ballon d'Or winner.

Mayorga has since hired a new lawyer who argued the non-disclosure agreement isn't legally binding. She also expressed regret at signing the agreement.

"I've had like these serious breakdowns," she said to Der Spiegel. "And again, blaming of the rape. And I blame him, and I blame myself for signing that thing."

USA Today's A.J. Perez reported Monday that police in Las Vegas have reopened an investigation into the allegations. Mayorga reported an alleged sexual assault to authorities in 2009 but declined to formally press charges or identify her alleged attacker.

Aden Ocampo, a spokesman for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, confirmed police still have a rape kit from 2009 that was part of a sexual abuse examination performed on Mayorga.

In a statement to CNN's Emanuella Grinberg, Shawn Nottingham and Eliott C. McLaughlin, Ronaldo's lawyer said: "This is an inadmissible reporting of suspicions in the area of privacy." Christian Schertz also said he is considering a lawsuit against Der Spiegel on behalf of his client for publishing the Mayorga interview.

Related

    Allegri Notes Dybala's Consistency

    Juventus logo
    Juventus

    Allegri Notes Dybala's Consistency

    Black & White & Read All Over
    via Black & White & Read All Over

    Bayern Outplayed in 1-1 Draw with Ajax

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Bayern Outplayed in 1-1 Draw with Ajax

    Bayern Strikes
    via Bayern Strikes

    Southampton Knock Everton Out of League Cup on Pens

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Southampton Knock Everton Out of League Cup on Pens

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    UCL Holders Real Madrid Beaten by CSKA

    World Football logo
    World Football

    UCL Holders Real Madrid Beaten by CSKA

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report