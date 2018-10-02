WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 2

1 of 8

SmackDown general manager Paige kicked off this week's show and reassured the WWE Universe after last week's show, the Styles family is fine. She revealed charges were filed and Joe was arrested for trespassing before kicking it to AJ Styles, who was live via satellite from his home.

The WWE champion revealed he was dropping the charges against Joe and contrary to what Paige thought, he did not want the Samoan Submission Machine fired.

He apologized for not being at SmackDown and vowed that Joe is not coming back from Australia this weekend, putting an emphatic and ominous end on the segment.

Grade

B

Analysis

Styles threatening to bury Joe alive in Australia may match the tone of the program but it seems a bit excessive for a company that touts its family-friendly image.

With that said, Styles was strong here, showing just how evolved he has become as a performer since signing with WWE.

The match between Styles and Joe figures to be one of the best on the entire Super Show-Down card if the Superstars are allowed to have their match. Of all the title bouts scheduled for the show, it is the most likely to feature a surprise switch to lend credibility to the show. That outcome would make sense and write the latest chapter in the program.