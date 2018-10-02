Earl Thomas Placed on IR After Leg Injury Diagnosed as Break

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Don't expect to see safety Earl Thomas back on the field this season for the Seattle Seahawks.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Seahawks placed Thomas on injured reserve. Schefter added, "with his contract expiring after this season, it looks like his time in Seattle now could be up."

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported Thomas suffered a broken leg during Sunday's victory over the Arizona Cardinals, although he noted there was no ligament damage or displacement in the "clean" break. That means Thomas should be healthy again by free agency.

Thomas also suffered a broken tibia during the 2016 season and missed the final five regular-season contests and playoffs.

The 29-year-old safety is on the final year of his contract and held out during training camp and the preseason in an effort to secure a long-term contract and insurance should he suffer a serious injury. Unfortunately for Thomas, he never received that contract and now has to rehab from another significant leg injury.

He flipped off his own sideline as he was carted off the field Sunday, but head coach Pete Carroll said Thomas should be granted "a little slack" because it was a "very, very difficult moment that most people would never understand" while appearing on 710 ESPN Seattle, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

The difficult reality for Thomas is the fact he will be 30 years old next season with multiple serious leg injuries on his resume. That figures to impact his offers in free agency, although he showed few signs of slowing with three interceptions and 22 combined tackles in his first four games this season before the setback.

Thomas is a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro selection who helped lead the Seahawks to two Super Bowl appearances and one championship.

Look for Seattle to turn toward Tedric Thompson at free safety for the rest of this season.