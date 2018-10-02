Paulo Dybala Scores Hat Trick to Give Juventus Win Without Cristiano Ronaldo

Luca Bruno/Associated Press

Juventus didn't miss the suspended Cristiano Ronaldo for their UEFA Champions League match against Young Boys on Tuesday at Allianz Stadium.

The Serie A champions won 3-0 on the strength of a hat trick from Paulo Dybala. The Argentine forward opened the scoring in the fifth minute before he added a second in the 33rd minute. He completed the hat trick in the 69th minute, finishing from close range off an assist by Juan Cuadrado.

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Julio Jones, Mike Tyson and Other Wild Athlete Purchases Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Could a Team of Messi’s Left-Footers Beat Ronaldo’s Right-Footers? FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Biggies vs. Smalls—Simming Ronaldo and Taller vs. Messi and Smaller on FIFA Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Paulo Dybala Is the Forward Looking to Lead Juventus to Champions League Glory Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Will Paulo Dybala Electrify the Champions League Final for Juventus? Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Right Arrow Icon

Squawka Football noted Dybala is the fourth Juventus player to register a hat trick in the Champions League. He joins Filippo Inzaghi, Alessandro Del Piero and Arturo Vidal.

Juventus sit alone atop Group H after Tuesday's play. Manchester United drew 0-0 with Valencia at Old Trafford, so the Red Devils fell behind Juve by two points through two matchdays.