Paulo Dybala Scores Hat Trick to Give Juventus Win Without Cristiano Ronaldo

Paulo Dybala Scores Hat Trick to Give Juventus Win Without Cristiano RonaldoOctober 2, 2018
Juventus didn't miss the suspended Cristiano Ronaldo for their UEFA Champions League match against Young Boys on Tuesday at Allianz Stadium.
The Serie A champions won 3-0 on the strength of a hat trick from Paulo Dybala. The Argentine forward opened the scoring in the fifth minute before he added a second in the 33rd minute. He completed the hat trick in the 69th minute, finishing from close range off an assist by Juan Cuadrado.
Squawka Football noted Dybala is the fourth Juventus player to register a hat trick in the Champions League. He joins Filippo Inzaghi, Alessandro Del Piero and Arturo Vidal.
Juventus sit alone atop Group H after Tuesday's play. Manchester United drew 0-0 with Valencia at Old Trafford, so the Red Devils fell behind Juve by two points through two matchdays.
