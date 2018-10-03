Champions League 2018: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info, More for Wednesday Games

Rolf Vennenbernd/Associated Press

The group stage of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League will continue on Wednesday, headlined by Tottenham Hotspur's battle with Barcelona and Liverpool's trip to Napoli.

Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco meet in a key Group A clash, and Schalke 04 travel to Russia to meet Lokomotiv Moscow.

Here's a look at the schedule, complete with TV info:

5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET: Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Schalke 04 (B/T Sport Live, B/R Live)

5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Red Star Belgrade (BT Sport 1, B/R Live)

8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET: FC Porto vs. Galatasaray (B/T Sport Extra, B/R Live)

8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET: Atletico Madrid vs. Club Brugge (B/T Sport Extra, B/R Live)

8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET: Borussia Dortmund vs. AS Monaco (B/T Sport Extra, B/R Live)

8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Barcelona (B/T Sport 2, B/R Live)

8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET: PSV Eindhoven vs. Inter Milan (B/T Sport Live, B/R Live)

8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET: Napoli vs. Liverpool (B/T Sport 3, B/R Live)

To access the BT Sport app, click here. For B/R Live, click here.

Manchester City (5-1) retain the top odds to win the Champions League, ahead of Barcelona (6-1), Juventus (6-1) and Bayern Munich (7-1). The full list can be found on Oddschecker and is accurate as of Tuesday.

Neutral fans will likely tune into key battles in Groups A, B and C, as Liverpool face Napoli at the San Paolo, Monaco take on Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park and Spurs host Barcelona at Wembley Stadium.

All have the potential to be high-scoring affairs and may be decisive fixtures in their respective groups.

Liverpool have started the 2018-19 campaign in fine form but were twice held in check by Chelsea during the past week, while Napoli's excellent domestic run came to a halt against Juventus on Saturday.

With Paris Saint-Germain expected to demolish Red Star Belgrade at home, the Italians cannot afford a loss at home after being held to a draw by the Serbian side.

Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti wants his team to learn from the 3-1 loss against Juve:

Barcelona are going through a mini-crisis as they are winless in their last three matches and were held to a draw by Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

The Catalans badly need to build some momentum against Spurs as their upcoming schedule looks brutal:

Tottenham have rebounded from a minor slump with three straight wins, although they needed penalties against Watford in the Carabao Cup last week.

Struggling Monaco continued their poor run with a 2-0 loss against AS Saint-Etienne on Friday and now go up against a Dortmund side full of confidence. BVB have yet to lose this season and lead the Bundesliga standings, powered by the in-form Axel Witsel and several cameo performances from Jadon Sancho.

Predictions: Dortmund and Liverpool win their matches, while Barcelona play out a draw with Tottenham. In the other fixtures, PSG, Porto and Atletico take three points, and the remaining matches end in draws.